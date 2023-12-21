Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.59. 2,405,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,212,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

