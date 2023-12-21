Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises about 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Kohl’s worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Kohl’s by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 1,206,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

