Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Compass Diversified comprises about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Compass Diversified worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,993,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,754,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $418,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,993,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,754,769.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,802 shares of company stock worth $704,778 and have sold 51,218 shares worth $1,214,774. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.4 %

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

