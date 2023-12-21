Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,122 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in AT&T by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,566,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,518,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

