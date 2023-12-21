Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $76.83. 475,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

