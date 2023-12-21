Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Materion worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 115,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Materion by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRN stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.73. 15,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

