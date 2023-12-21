Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after buying an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 774,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,826,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

