Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,657 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBP. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 234,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.80. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

