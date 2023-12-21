Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 947,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,925,000.

FLEX LNG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 30,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

