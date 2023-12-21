Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. SL Green Realty makes up 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SL Green Realty worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 82.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 44.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 19.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 101.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 270,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Compass Point started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.