Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 1.1 %

MMM traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,905. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

