Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,991,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.12. 127,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

