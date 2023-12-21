Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Organon & Co. worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.