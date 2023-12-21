Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Postal Realty Trust comprises 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 2.30% of Postal Realty Trust worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13,972.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,493. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $314.36 million, a PE ratio of 111.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 730.83%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Featured Articles

