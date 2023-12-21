Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 110,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NYCB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 2,742,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,666,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.