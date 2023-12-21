Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.66. 138,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,964. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

