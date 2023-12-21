Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 73,940 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 394,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

