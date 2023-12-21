Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.77. 174,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,250. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

