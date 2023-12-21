Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,049 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

SBRA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 228,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,752. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

