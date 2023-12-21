Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,729. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

