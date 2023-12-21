Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

