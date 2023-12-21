Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 883,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,449. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

