Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ET traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

