Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 757,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

