Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 45,196 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,462 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,196 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.34.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.13. 4,747,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,591,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

