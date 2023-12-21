Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 927 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $844.92. 76,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,317. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $887.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $817.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

