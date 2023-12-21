Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSE:KMX traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. 3,401,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

