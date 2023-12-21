Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 34,407 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Blue Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

The company has a market cap of $856.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $1,298,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.