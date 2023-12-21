Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 68.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 54,344 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:KO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $248.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

