Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $173.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.31 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

