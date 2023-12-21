Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $175.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

