Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.