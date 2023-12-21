Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up approximately 1.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,974 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 91,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 73,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 29.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 109,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

