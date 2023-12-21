Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 1.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 2.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.6 %

PJUN opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $621.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.