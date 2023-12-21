Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,161 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.83% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

