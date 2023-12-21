Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,518,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,506,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

