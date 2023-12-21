Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 215.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KJUL opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

