Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $385,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

UNP stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.32. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

