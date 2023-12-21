Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,372 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.52% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

EJAN stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

