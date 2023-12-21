Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $275.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

