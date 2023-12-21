Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 294,685 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,685 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 1.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 6.57% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.