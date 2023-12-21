Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 48,338 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,338 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $67,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KJAN opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

