Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 489 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

