Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.79. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2,677,119 shares.

Globalstar Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.