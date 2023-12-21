GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.63

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.63 and last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 135182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

GoDaddy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,868,047.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,464 shares of company stock worth $12,102,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after acquiring an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

