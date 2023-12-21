Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,600 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $294,820,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.07 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.