Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,579 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,523. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

