Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $446.00 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

