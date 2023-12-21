Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 77,469 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4,928.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,469 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.86.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $785.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.