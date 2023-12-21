Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
